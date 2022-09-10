Game_Sep_10_2022_Andy_McLean_1705_copy.jpeg

App State players celebrate after defeating the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies. 

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE — The ESPN pre-game show College GameDay is coming to Boone on Sept. 17 before the App State home football game vs Troy, the show announced on Twitter. 

“This is what we’ve been working for since we made the transition to FBS," App State Athletic Director Doug Gillin said in a statement. "This is a special opportunity to showcase our university, community and football program to a national audience.”

