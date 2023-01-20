resize.png

Emily Dinsmore has been named the next head coach of App State Field Hockey

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE — After serving as interim head coach since December, Emily Dinsmore has been named the next head coach of App State Field Hockey, Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced Tuesday.

App State will hold a press conference on Monday, Jan. 23 on the fifth floor of the Ricks Athletics Complex to introduce Dinsmore. The press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. and open to media members, staff, students and fans who would like to attend.

