ELON — Appalachian State women's basketball suffered a heartbreaking 67-66 loss in overtime to Elon on Nov. 13 at the Schar Center.
The Mountaineers fall to 0-2 while the Phoenix improves to 2-0 on the season.
App State center Bayley Plummer became just the third player in program history with Valorie Whiteside and Anna Freeman to grab 1,000-career rebounds. Plummer collected her seventh-career game with 20 boards, grabbing a personal-high 23 boards.
The Thomasville native moves into second place all-time in career rebounds with 1,020, surpassing Freeman's mark of 1,008. She is the only player in the nation with at least 1,000 rebounds.
Offensively, four App State players scored in double figures with Pre Stanley netting a game-high 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Ashley Polacek dropped a season-best 12 points while Armani Hampton came off the bench to put forth her highest scoring output since 2017-18 with 11. Lainey Gosnell rounded out the leading scorers with 10.
App State held a 44-32 edge on the glass. However, Elon turned 20 App miscues into 22 points, while the Mountaineers shot 7-of-16 from the charity stripe.
Offensive woes in the fourth quarter (1-of-11 from the field) led to an overtime battle between the Mountaineers and the Phoenix. Appalachian regained momentum with five straight points from Stanley and Nicola Mathews hitting back-to-back layups. Gosnell capped off the run hitting 1-for-2 at the line, and gave the Mountaineers a 61-56 edge.
App State had the lead for the entire overtime period until Elon’s Jaylin Powell converted a 3-point play with 26 seconds left to put the Phoenix up 67-66. The Mountaineers had a chance to win it, but the jumper by Stanley didn't fall.
Appalachian got off to a blistering start, going 11-of-14 from the field en route to a 26-12 lead after the first quarter.
App State continued the hot shooting, as Plummer hit a pair of layups followed by a bucket from Stanley and a trifecta from Mathews to push the lead to its largest at 35-14.
It was a solid first-half performance for App State by taking a 39-22 lead into the break. Defensively, Elon only shot 28.1 percent from the floor.
Gosnell's layup ended a string of nine consecutive missed shots to give the Black and Gold a 56-52 lead in the fourth after an Elon 15-2 run. The Phoenix hit four of their final six shots to tie up the game and force overtime.
Appalachian will end its three-game road trip at No. 6 South Carolina at 2 p.m. on Nov. 17.
