JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — O’Showen Williams tied his career-high with 22 points, but App State men's basketball fell 78-69 at East Tennessee State on Nov. 26.
Williams also scored 22 points against Little Rock in the First Round of the Sun Belt Tournament during the 2017-18 season. He made a career-high seven field goals, went a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line and tied his season-high with six rebounds.
Isaac Johnson posted his second double-double of the season and 14th of his career with 14 points, a season-high 15 rebounds and three assists. Johnson's 15 rebounds bettered his season-best of 14 set against UNCG on Nov. 18 and is just two rebounds shy of his career-high of 17 set last season against Georgetown.
Justin Forrest had 14 points and Kendall Lewis tallied seven points, four rebounds, two assists, a career-high tying two blocks and a career-best tying two steals in a reserve role.
In the first half, the Mountaineers (4-4) used a layup from Johnson and jumper from Lewis to take a 12-11 lead. ETSU (6-1) answered with a 3-pointer, but Williams came right back with a 3-pointer of his own to tie the score at 14-14 with 10:50 left in the opening half.
The Buccaneers responded with a 16-2 run to open a 30-16 lead and took a 33-23 advantage into the break.
After the Buccaneers opened the second half with a basket, Johnson scored all nine points on a 9-2 App State run to pull the Mountaineers within five points at 37-32. After ETSU pushed its lead back to 10 points, the Mountaineers came right back with six consecutive points to pull within 44-40 with 13:48 left.
App State continued to draw closer and cut its deficit to two points three times, including 60-58, on a pair of free throws from Forrest with 5:12 remaining. The Buccaneers responded with a 10-2 spurt to push their lead back to 10 points at 70-60 with 3:02 left. The Mountaineers trimmed its deficit to seven points, but could get no closer the rest of the way.
Tray Boyd III paced the Buccaneers with a game-high 22 points off the bench, while Vonnie Patterson pulled down 14 rebounds.
App State will host St. Andrews at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3.
