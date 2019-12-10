As a head coach, Eli Drinkwitz is 1-0 against Southeastern Conference competition. Starting in 2020, Drinkwitz has a chance to build on that record.
The new head football coach at Missouri, Drinkwitz was introduced to boosters and media at a press conference held Dec. 10 on the Missouri campus. Drinkwitz leaves No. 20 Appalachian State after one year, which produced a 12-1 regular-season record, a Sun Belt Conference championship that goes with a 45-37 win over Louisiana.
He will receive $4 million annually for six years and other incentives.
He also goes to Missouri with the expectations that goes with a new coach who many consider an “up and coming” coach. Drinkwitz, who solidified his reputation as an offensive-minded coach, takes over for Barry Odom, who was fired after posting a four-year overall record of 25-25, 13-19 in the Southeastern Conference.
But Drinkwitz is undefeated against the SEC after guiding Appalachian State to a 20-15 win over South Carolina Nov. 9 in Columbia. He said at his press conference he was looking forward to the challenge of coaching at Missouri
“I preach all the time that if an opportunity presents itself, you have to be bold enough to take it,” Drinkwitz said. “At that point, I felt like this is the one for me with the right people, with the right support, and I firmly believe that we can do great things together.”
Drinkwitz said he has not made any decisions on staff at this time. He said building a recruiting class comes first and he’ll make any decisions on staff later.
While at Appalachian State, Drinkwitz had to replace several assistants who left to coach with Scott Satterfield, who took over the football program at Louisville.
Drinkwitz said he would make some of those staff decisions while he was on the road recruiting.
“I’m deciding on what’s important and what’s urgent,” Drinkwitz said. “The most urgent thing for me and for us is to be on the road recruiting. Then the most important thing is getting the right people in the right places to move this program in the right direction.”
Drinkwitz said he would be the offensive coordinator and play-caller at Missouri, although he added that he did not know if that would last his entire career at Missouri.
He held the same positions at App State.
He said it was important to establish “the expectation and foundation for what your experiences are.”
“For me, my background is quarterbacks coach and developer and offensive coordinator,” he added. “That has allowed me to be here, so we’re going to lay the foundation of what offensive football looks like.”
Appalachian State provided plenty of offense in 2019. The Mountaineers averaged 39.3 points per game and was held under 20 points just once, which was a 17-7 win at Louisiana.
That also includes a 34-31 win over North Carolina Sept. 21 and App State’s win over South Carolina. App State also reached the 50-point mark four times.
Drinkwitz maintained a mantra while at App State of having the Mountaineers do things they’ve never done before. Not only has App State not beaten a Power 5 team since 2007 when the Mountaineers beat Michigan, but they also have not been ranked higher than 20th in the country.
They were not been ranked in the College Football Playoff poll until this season when they reached No. 20 in the poll.
“What it’s going to look like to some is something better than it’s been done before, I don’t know,” he said. “I’m going to have to research that. We’re going to have to identify that as a football team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.