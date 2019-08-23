BOONE — Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz has the need for speed — at least when it comes to the tempo of the Mountaineers’ offense.
Drinkwitz wants the Mountaineers to keep things moving when it comes to the offense. If the App State offense is working correctly, little time is wasted getting the play called and then snapped.
Of course, that could change if the game situation calls for the Mountaineers to slow things down a bit. That could be anything from the Mountaineers trying to use up clock to the fast tempo game not working.
Drinkwitz, who also assumed the offensive coordinator position with the Mountaineers, was the offensive coordinator at North Carolina State for three seasons. The first year, N.C. State was 63rd in the country in total offense, but improved to 25th in 2017. N.C. State jumped to 16th nationally in 2018.
“Our goal is to control the tempo of the game,” Drinkwitz said. “We play fast if we need to and we play slow if we need to. It doesn’t faze us either way. We want to get into a rhythm offensively. Two years ago, we led the ACC in time of possession, so we’re going to run our plays and we’re going to go fast if we want to and when we don’t we don’t.”
Drinkwitz said the offense is getting used to the different pace of the game in practice, but he said it’s still not consistent to what he’s looking for. There isn’t much time for the offense to get ready since the Mountaineers host East Tennessee State on Aug. 31 in the season opener for both teams.
“We’ve got a game in however many days, so we’ve got to get used to it,” Drinkwitz said. “Hopefully they won’t slow us down. They’ve showed to do it in short spurts, but over 60, 70 or 80 plays, I’m not sure. We’ll find out.”
Drinkwitz was not concerned about using a fast tempo when it comes to the amount of work the defense may have to do. A fast-scoring offense doesn’t necessarily mean the defense will be tired taking the field at a brisk pace.
“We’re aligned on our philosophies with what each side of the ball is trying to do,” Drinkwitz said. “Whatever it takes to win the football game is what we’re going to do.”
