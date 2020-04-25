BRISTOL, Conn. — The Cincinnati Bengals selected Appalachian State outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither with the first pick of the fourth round of the NFL Draft on April 25.
The Bengals made Davis-Gaithers the 107th pick of the draft.
Davis-Gaither is the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He was second on the Appalachian State defense with 101 tackles, including five sacks. The Thomasville native also had an interception. He finished his App State career with 204 tackles and 6.5 sacks.
Davis-Gaither finished with 103 tackles in 2018.
Davis-Gaither is the second former Mountaineer to be selected in the draft. On the first day, running back Darrynton Evans was selected b the Tennessee Titans in the third round.
The Bengals finished the 2019 season with an NFL worst 2-14 record. Cincinnati started the season with an 0-11 record and had the first pick in each round. The Bengals opened the 2019 draft by selecting Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who led LSU to the college football national championship.
Should Davis-Gaither make the Bengals’ roster, he and his new teammates have their work cut out for them. The Bengals were 25th in the NFL in points allowed with 26.3 points per game.
