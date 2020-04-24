BRISTOL, Conn. — Former Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 29th pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He is the 93rd pick overall.
Evans, the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the year and MVP of the Sun Belt Championship game declared himself available to the draft at the end of his junior season in 2019. He led the Mountaineers in rushing with 1,480 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in 2019. Evans ended his App State career with 2,884 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns in three seasons.
Evans also caught 39 passes for 319 yards and six touchdowns, giving him 3,203 yards and 31 touchdowns in his three years at running back with the Mountaineers.
He was also the MVP of the 2019 New Orleans Bowl.
Evans is also a threat to return kickoffs for touchdowns. He returned a kickoff for a touchdown in each of his three seasons at App State, including a score against then No. 9 Penn State in 2018. Evans averaged 32.7 yards per return in 2019 and 25.7 yards for his career.
Later in the season, Evans, a native of Oak Hill, Fla., returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown in the 2016 Camellia Bowl.
"I'm very hard to tackle in the open field," Evans said on a video call with Titans reporters. "That's just one area that I've always worked on in the offseason, just getting quick to where if I see a hole I can hit it fast, and then once I get through it at the drop of a dime, or I can tempo through, and then from there just go 100 miles per hour. So it's just really using my speed to my advantage, using my vision, and just making people miss."
There are only three Mountaineers who were drafted earlier than Evans in the program's history. Wide receiver Brian Quick was picked by the St. Louis Rams with the No 33 selection in the 2012 draft, receiver Dexter Jackson was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 58th pick in the 2008 draft and quarterback Armanti Edwards was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 89th pick in 2010.
Evans is the earliest selection of a running back from the Sun Belt Conference in the league’s history.
The Titans reached the AFC playoffs with a 9-7 regular-season record. Tennessee upset the New England Patriots 20-13 in the AFC Wild Card Game and beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-12 in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game. The Titans lost to eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City 35-24 in the AFC Championship Game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.