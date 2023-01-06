Brooke Scheffler (left) and Caroline Farthing (right) have both been named amongst the top 20 high school volleyball players in North Carolina, according to highschoolOT.com. Both athletes have been under the coaching tutelage of Kim Pryor (center) for several years.
Brooke Scheffler (left) and Caroline Farthing (right) have both been named amongst the top 20 high school volleyball players in North Carolina, according to highschoolOT.com. Both athletes have been under the coaching tutelage of Kim Pryor (center) for several years.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Left-to-right: Taylor McNear, Ava Leahy, Akila Hardie and Caroline Farthing. All four made the top-100 All-State North Carolina high school volleyball player list, compiled by highschoolOT.com.
Image courtesy App State Athletics
Brooke Scheffler has committed to attend Furman University, and will start play for the Paladins volleyball team in the 2023 season.
Image credit Brooke Scheffler
Caroline Farthing is a homegrown talent that intends to stay in Watauga County for her foreseeable collegiate future.
Image courtesy App State Athletics
Akila Hardie is an incoming freshman for the 2023 season.
Image courtesy App State Athletics
Ava Leahy committed to App State in November of 2022.
Image courtesy App State Athletics
Delanie Grevengoed will be the lone out of state commit for the 2023 volleyball incoming class.
Image courtesy App State Athletics
Taylor McNear is a talented and athletic libero from Holly Springs, NC, set to start playing for App State in 2023.
BOONE — Two current Watauga Pioneers and four additional incoming App State Mountaineer commits were named among the top 100 high school volleyball players in North Carolina, according to rankings by highschoolOT.com.
Both Watauga athletes — seniors Brooke Scheffler and Caroline Farthing — were named 1st-Team All-State by High School OT, placing them in the top 20 players in the state.
Scheffler, a 6'0" combination setter/outside hitter finished her high-school career with 986 kills (4.6/set, 45.3 kill% as a senior), 86 aces, 166 blocks, 641 digs (3.2/set, 11.1/match senior year), 527 assists (5.4/set senior year). Scheffler had only 11 recorded errors out of 1325 handling touches, for a remarkable accuracy rate of 99.17%. Scheffler has committed to Furman University.
Farthing, a 5'9" outside hitter, notched 1,223 kills (6.1/set, 43.1 kill% as a senior), 161 aces, 113 blocks and 866 digs (3.8/set, 13.2/match senior year) during her tenure at Watauga High School. Despite offers from elsewhere, Farthing made the decision to stay local and committed to Appalachian State during her recruiting process.
"Caroline is a complete volleyball player. Her understanding of the game, ability to pass, and calm demeanor will be a great addition for us. She is a Mountaineer through and through and I couldn't be happier that she decided to stay home in Boone for her next four years," App State volleyball's head coach Sarah Rumely Noble said.
In addition to Farthing, four other North Carolina volleyball players ranked in highschoolOT.com's top 100 have committed to Appalachian State — Maddie Smith, Taylor McNear, Ava Leahy and Akila Hardie.
Smith, a 6'1" junior, has committed early in her timeline to play for App State, starting in 2024. In her junior year at Hickory Christian HS, Smith garnered 698 kills (8.1/set, 63.5 kill%), 82 aces, 16 blocks, 297 digs (3.5/set, 10.2/match). Smith was named 2nd-Team All-State as an outside hitter.
McNear is a 5'4" libero out of Green Hope High School (Cary, NC) who has committed to attend Appalachian State starting in 2023. McNear had 29 aces and 296 digs (3.8/set, 12.9/match) and is a top-rated defensive specialist in the state, as she was named 2nd-Team All-State.
"Taylor will add a ton of athleticism to our libero position," said Noble. "She is lightning fast, gritty and is all over the court. There is no ball she can't get to and she is going to be an athlete that is super fun to watch. We can't wait for her to get here."
Leahy, a 6'1" middle blocker/hitter from Providence HS (Charlotte) was another 2023 commit for App State. Leahy tallied 262 kills (3.0/set, 41.1 kill%), 25 blocks and 40 digs in her senior year. Leahy was named to highschoolOT.com's 2022 Third-Team All-State.
"Ava is going to impact our team in multiple ways and the first is her work ethic," Noble enthused. "She is a worker and I have never seen her take a play off. She has a lightning fast arm, and her ability to attack off of one foot will add great versatility for us. We are thrilled that she chose to wear the Black and Gold."
Hardie is a 5'11" outside hitter from Southwest Guilford HS (High Point, NC) and signed a commitment to play at Appalachian State. In 2022 Hardie scored 186 kills (2.5/set, 46.6 kill%), 37 aces, 50 blocks, 48 digs and was an Honorable Mention for the NC All-State teams.
"I can't wait for Akila to be in the Black and Gold," Noble said. "She is an elite level blocker and her athleticism and speed are going to be really fun to coach. On top of her volleyball qualities, Akila has a contagious personality that is going to impact us in amazing ways."
With top athletes at both the high school and college level, volleyball in the High Country is set to thrive for years to come.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.