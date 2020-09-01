BOONE - Appalachian State receiver Corey Sutton announced on Twitter that he has opted out of the 2020 football season.
Sutton, a senior from Cornelius who prepped at Mallard Creek, was second in receiving with the Mountaineers in 2019 with 41 catches for 601 yards in just nine games. Sutton transferred to Appalachian State from Kansas State after playing his freshman season with the Wildcats in 2016. He sat out for a season because of transfer rules.
“After thinking and battling thoughts about this decision, I feel that it is in my best interest to opt out of the 2020 season,” Sutton tweeted. “I look forward to taking my game to another level this offseason and return to the field in 2021.”
Sutton was not specific in what his future plans are, but his tweet said that "It was an honor to play for and represent Appalachian State."
Appalachian State, under first-year head coach Shawn Clark, starts the 2020 season Sept. 12 at Kidd Brewer Stadium against Charlotte. Sutton had a breakout game against the 49ers in 2018 when he caught three passes for 155 yards and touchdowns of 27 and 90 yards in a win over UNCC. The 90-yarder is the longest scoring reception in team history, as a 95-yard reception by Otis Smith in 1994 did not end in a touchdown.
Sutton expressed his appreciation for his experience at App State.
“My experience and career at App State has been such a blessing,” he tweeted. “I have given my all for Appalachian State and in turn we have been one of the most successful teams in the country. Our culture and program is truly like no other.”
