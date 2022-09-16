BOONE — On Friday, Sept. 16, located at Appalachian State's east side of campus on Sanford Mall, ESPN's cast and production crew of the College GameDay program were hard at work constructing the set for the upcoming live broadcast.
In between filming, members of the cast of the show took time to field questions from media in advance of the Troy vs App State football matchup as well as what it's been like being in the High Country.
Sports journalist and College GameDay presenter Rece Davis spoke at length about Appalachian State University, the Mountaineer football program, the culture of the High Country and the lead up to the game tomorrow.
"I am really excited to be here in Boone," Davis said. "One of the great things about our show is that it's not just about the top ranked teams, we cover the breadth of college football. Appalachian State has been a story both weeks — with a wild game against (UNC) and then the victory last week (against Texas A&M). Really, App State stole the College GameDay from Texas A&M. We were originally heading there for the Miami game this week, and this wasn't on the radar at all."
He said there was nothing more exciting than taking the show to place where it hasn't been before.
"I mean, we're treated great in Tuscaloosa and Columbus, but we've also been there a lot. We almost pay property taxes in Columbus," Davis said with a chuckle. "It's a great opportunity to go to a different place to showcase and cover the sport in its entirety. It's gonna be a tremendous scene with Luke Combs coming in, just all these things working together. As for the decision to come here, we were texting even while Kirk (Herbstreit) and I were calling the game at Stanford. We were asked if we were on-board with going to Boone, and I was like 'Abso-freaking-lutely! Let's go!' So you know we're excited to be here."
Continuing, Davis talked about the reception they have received in Boone and on campus.
"When there's energy and excitement about us coming to town, it's very gratifying," Davis said. "We have a certain humility about us, a feeling like 'Wow we get to do this and people like the show' and we want to feel that connection with them."
Speaking about predictions for the game against Troy, Davis pointed to past matchups and the fact that the Mountaineers are early favorites.
"The last two games have been 30-point plus blowouts. And I know Troy well. I've called games at Troy. It's in the same state where I grew up, and I just don't see a hangover for Appalachian State," Davis said.
Davis had nothing but praise for the Mountaineers and the High Country.
"App State plays top flight, hard nosed football. They're able to compete with the upper echelon, have a legacy of winning from the FCS championships, are an extraordinarily good place to play football and have passionate fans," Davis said. "And this area is one of the most beautiful places that God created with spectacular and breathtaking views of the mountains. I actually spent my honeymoon in Cashiers. I know well the beauty and majesty of the mountains, and it's sort of awe-inspiring no matter how many times you see it. This is my first time in Boone, but certainly not my first time in these mountains."
David Pollack, analyst and presenter for College GameDay, praised Appalachian State for repeatedly surprising the world and punching above their weight class.
"To continually do it and be so competitive, that's why App State's name is what it is. They're the 'giant killers' right? They seem to repeatedly go after big teams and win," Pollack said.
Pollack also applauded the Sun Belt Conference's impressive run as well.
"It seems like every week, it (the Sun Belt) is making its name known, which is pretty freaking cool," Pollack said. "The landscape of college football is changing like crazy, and I feel like the Sun Belt has done a really good job of keeping games close, remaining a good conference. Just like every year, you know something crazy is going to happen, and obviously this year it has been great."
College GameDay will air from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 3:30pm, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
