BOONE — The Appalachian State women's basketball team fell to Coastal Carolina 80-53 Jan. 18 inside the Holmes Center.
Ashley Polacek led the Mountaineers (4-13, 1-5 Sun Belt) in scoring with 13 points off six field goals. Pre Stanley scored 10 to round out the leaders in double figures.
Brooke Bigott scored five points, dished out four assists and tied the team lead with five rebounds. Lainey Gosnell also pulled down five rebounds and scored seven points, and Jackie Christ scored a personal-high seven points off the bench.
Coastal Carolina (15-2, 5-1) took a commanding lead early in the contest after App State hit the game's first basket off a Gosnell layup.
The Mountaineers sliced a 15-8 deficit to three after Gosnell and Stanley scored on back-to-back buckets late in the first quarter. Coastal Carolina went into the second frame with a 17-12 advantage.
From then on, the Chanticleers pulled away as they outscored App State by 12 in the second quarter.
Appalachian State had open shots throughout the game but was able to find the bottom of the net. Coastal Carolina took advantage of 15 offensive rebounds by scoring 19 second-chance points, and hit 12 3-pointers and 20 free throws.
Coastal Carolina’s DJ Williams led three players in double figures with 31 points and 10 rebounds. Williams and Aja Blount, who scored 15 points, shot a combined 14-25 from the field.
App travels to Little Rock for a Sun Belt Conference game on Jan. 25.
Coastal Carolina women 80, Appalachian State 53
Coastal Carolina 80 (15-2, 5-1 Sun Belt)
Camp 0-2 1-2 1, Hamilton 0-0 5-6 5, Cash 4-10 0-0 12, Roche 2-8 0-0 5, Williams 9-18 9-10 31, Esmon 3-8 0-0 8, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Blount 5-7 5-5 15, West 0-0 0-0 0, Denson 1-2 0-0 3, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 20-23 80.
Appalachian State 53 (4-13 1-5)
Hampton 0-2 0-0 0, Gosnell 3-5 0-0 7, Stanley 5-13 0-0 10, Bigott 2-10 0-0 5, Polacek 6-13 0-0 13,, McDonald 2-5 3-3 7, Mathews 0-8 0-0 0, Porter 1-5 1-2 4, Christ 3-4 1-1 7, Calder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 5-6 53.
Coastal Carolina 17 22 21 20 — 80
Appalachian State 12 10 17 14 — 53
3-point goals—Coastal 12-34 (Cash 4-7, Williams 4-9 Esmon 2-6 Denson 1-2, Roche 1-7, Davis 0-3), App State 4-25 (Bigott 1-7, Polacek 1-5, Porter 1-3, Gosnell 1-2, Matthews 0-5, Stanley 0-2, McDonald 0-1). Rebounds—Coastal 48 (Williams 10), App State 30 (Gosnell 5). Assists—Coastal 13 (13 (Williams 4), App State (Bigott 4). Turnovers—Coastal 15, App State 13. Total fouls—Coastal 11, App State 19. Fouled out—App State, McDonald. Technical fouls—None. Att.—723.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.