BOONE — Once Coastal took a second-half lead on Appalachian State, the Chanticleers never gave it back.
Appalachian State lost 84-77 to Coastal Carolina in the Mountaineers’ final regular-season home game in front of a Holmes Center crowd of 3,027 fans. Appalachian State, (16-14, 10-9 Sun Belt Conference) closes out the regular-season game March 3 at Louisiana-Monroe before the Sun Belt tournament begins March 7 and goes through March 15.
Appalachian State, which is in sixth place of the Sun Belt standings, fell behind Coastal Carolina 73-54 with 4:18 left in the game, but the Mountaineers made a run that sliced that lead to 80-76 after a Kendall Lewis layup with 28 seconds left.
Coastal Carolina got two foul shots from DeVante Jones, but the Mountaineers had another chance to pull close again, but App State missed two jump shots and got just one foul shot from Adrian Delph with five seconds left and trailed 82-77.
Jones was fouled on the rebound and made both foul shots with three seconds to ice the game.
“We dug ourselves too big of a hole,” App State coach Dustin Kerns said. “I thought we did fight back there, but with 16 turnovers — we can’t do that. The got 23 points off those turnovers and we did fight and made it interesting in the end, but we’ve got to take care of the ball better.”
Jones proved to be a thorn in the Mountaineers’ paw for most of the game. He finished with a game-high 26 points and also handed out nine of the Chanticleers’ 19 assists, which led to 30 Coastal Carolina points.
Jones, who made 9-of-18 from the field, made 4-of-8 from 3-point range and 4-of-5 from the foul line.
“Defensively, this was not our best game,” Seacat said. “We’ve had games when we played unbelievable defense, but we’re not going to win any games giving up 83 points.”
O’Showen Williams led App State in scoring with 19 points. Johnson added 17 points and grabbed a 12 rebounds. Hunter Seacat finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds, giving the Mountaineers two players notching double-double performances.
Justin Forrest added 11 points and Lewis finished with 10 points.
Coastal Carolina also got 17 points off the bench from Tyrell Gumps-Frater and 14 points from Malik LaGania.
After a slow start to the second half by both teams — neither scored in the first combined nine possessions of the first 3:52 of the half — Coastal Carolina also broke away from a 36-33 halftime lead. The Chanticleers went in front 48-38 on a fast-break basket by LeGania and eventually took a 59-41 advantage with 10:30 on a Gumbs-Frater fast-break basket.
Coastal Carolina 84, Appalachian State 77
Coastal Carolina 84 (15-15, 8-11)
Ceaser 3-7 0-0 6, Burton 3-3 4-4 10, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 9-18 4-5 26, LeGania 5-7 2-3 14, Peterson 1-2 2-4 4, Gumbs-Frater 6-12 0-0 17, Hippolyte 0-2 0-0 0, Cook 3-3 1-2 7, Kitenge 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 13-18 84.
Appalachian State 77 (16-14 10-9)
Johnson 4-6 7-9 17, Lewis 4-9 2-4 10, Seacat 4-8 5-5 13, Forrest 3-13 4-6 11, Williams 5-14 6-9 19, Delph 3-7 1-2 7, Lewis Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Bibby 0-0 0-0 0, Gregory 0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 25-35 77.
Halftime score—CCU 36, App State 33. 3-point goal—CCU 11-25 (Burton 4-4, Jones 4-8, LeGania 2-2, Green 0-1, Hippolyte 0-2, Ceaser 0-2), App State 6-23 (Williams 3-10, Johnson 2-2, Forrest 1-9, Delph 0-2). Rebounds—CCU 35 (Ceaser 7), App State 36 (Johnson 12). Assists—CCU 19 (Jones 9), App State 9 (Johnson 3). Turnovers—CCU 19, App State 16. Total fouls—CCU 26, App State 18. Fouled out—Burton. Technical fouls—None. Att.—3,027.
