BOONE — When Shawn Clark leads the Appalachian State Mountaineers into their upcoming spring practice schedule it will be as the team’s head coach.
Spring practice is one of the biggest milestones for any first-year head coach. The players will be wearing helmets and shoulder pads on the football field instead of working out in the weight room.
There will be players and coaches doing what Clark asks on the field instead of in a film room or talking with incoming recruits.
Clark is in charge — of all decisions.
Clark used his sense of humor to break the ice with local media at the first press conference he’s held after replacing 2019 coach Eli Drinkwitz, who moved on to Missouri. Clark brought a staple of a Drinkwitz press conference only bigger; a large plastic Diet Mountain Dew bottle.
Drinkwitz rarely held a press conference without a can of Diet Mountain Dew.
“Well played coach,” one of the writers said.
Clark, after enjoying some give-and-take with the media, got to his press conference and said it feels good to get spring practice started.
“I look forward to getting spring practice started today,” Clark said. “It’s been a long two months getting a staff put together, implementing a new offense and that’s what I’m looking forward to. We want to build our own 2020 football team and establish our own identity.”
It’s an identity that Clark said offensively would not change much from previous coaches under Drinkwitz and the coach before him Scott Satterfield. Clark said he interviewed four coaches before hiring Tony Peterson to be the Mountaineers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Clark said he and Peterson shared several philosophies on offense, which includes running the football.
“We know our identity,” Clark said. “That’s the good thing. We know we are going to be a dominant downhill run team and we like to stretch the field vertically. In this whole interest of interviewing assistant coaches, I knew what I wanted.”
Clark also said that he’s had moments, brief as they were, when he forgot he was the head coach.
“Our first team meeting we broke and I went to the offensive line room,” Clark said. “That was an accident, to be honest with you. To have a chance to sit in on other meeting rooms and listen to our other coaches talk, we have outstanding football coaches here. It’s a joy to sit in on the defensive room and talk to guys and say this is what I would do to you if I were playing defense.”
Clark said it’s tempting to look at what is going on with the offensive line, but not to the point where it gets in the way of keeping up with other positions. Nic Cardwell, a former tight end and assistant coach with App State, is the team’s new offensive line coach, a job that Clark has held for App State and other places, for a long time.
“For the last 20 years, that’s been my baby in coaching,” Clark said. “I always have a feel for those guys and what they’re doing. I’ll always be around Nic and give him my ideas, but this is Nic’s offensive line. In order for him to grow as an offensive line coach, he has to stub his toe sometimes. I’ll be there to help him.”
Clark said spring practice is a chance for the players to get to know each other and an opportunity to meet the new assistant coaches. He said it’s a good chance to meet players and talk about not just football, but about other things such as academics.
“Spring practice is one of my favorite times of year,” Clark said. “You get a real chance to be around your players and get to know your guys. It’s really good for our new coaches to come in and spend some time with those guys not just on the football field but outside of football.”
Clark also said several players, including standout receiver Corey Sutton, will not play because of injuries.
“They are coming along just fine and we’ll get those guys back during fall camp,” Clark said.
