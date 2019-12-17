It was not an easy road for Shawn Clark to take when becoming Appalachian State’s new head football coach.
Interstate 77 can be that way.
App State Athletics Director Doug Gillin said that he wanted to talk to Clark, who was in Columbia, S.C. recruiting. Clark said Gillin wanted Clark to make the three-hour trip back to Boone.
Knowing that the job had already been vacated by Eliah Drinkwitz, and knowing he was an assistant head coach with the Mountaineers, Clark made sure he got back to Boone as quickly as he could. There was just one problem: Clark had to make an unscheduled pit stop on his way back to Boone.
“I continued up I-77 at a high rate of speed and a tire blew out on me,” he said.
He called his wife Jonelle, but got some more bad news.
“I learned our AAA had just run out,” Clark said. “I tried to change the tire, but nowhere to be found was there the jack. It was under the seat.”
Clark said he finally got back to Boone where he finally had his meeting with Gillin and Executive Associate Athletic Director Jonathan Reeder. The Mountaineers needed an interim head coach and Clark was who Gillin wanted to take the position.
“Doug and Jonathan Reeder explained to me that I was going to be the interim head coach and I had a chance to interview,” Clark said. “(Gillin) wanted to go through the process and he wanted to get the right guy.”
Gillin was pleased that Clark accepted his offer to first become the interim coach and then his offer later in the week to be the new head coach at App State.
“This is one of those days when I am really proud to get up here and talk about Mountaineer football and to have the next leader identified in such a quick timeframe,” Gillin said on Dec. 12.
Clark inherited the Mountaineers while they are preparing to face Alabama-Birmingham in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21. Dec. 18 is also the early signing date for college football, which also has the coaching staff’s attention.
The hiring of Clark has the players’ attention, including senior linebacker Jordan Fehr, who expects the Mountaineers to continue to play a tough brand of football the players take pride in.
“That’s what football is — toughness,” Fehr said. “We’re a blue-collar working team and we’re tough. Offense, defense, special teams, all phases, we’re a tough football team and that’s why we’ve been successful in the past and that’s why we’ll be successful in the future.”
Clark paid tribute at his press conference to coaches he has played for and worked with, including his college coach Jerry Moore. Clark remembered being moved by Moore’s post-game talk when the Mountaineers lost 17-10 at Boise State in the second round of the Division I-AA playoffs.
“In 1994 we got beat by Boise State,” Clark said. “The way he addressed the team that way, I said to myself I want to be a football coach. He affected my life just like that.”
Clark also spoke of being influenced by former assistant coach at Louisville Mike Kent and former Eastern Kentucky coach Danny Hope, who hired Clark to coach offensive line from 2003-08.
“Mike Kent got me into coaching,” Clark said. “When I was a graduate assistant, he taught me how to work. Danny Hope gave me my first shot. He taught me from ground zero how to coach. The biggest thing he told me was make sure you treat your players like they are your own kid.”
Clark said he’s always tried to follow Hope’s advice when it came to handling players.
“Something I’ve always tried to do is to be fair, to be consistent and to be honest,” Clark said. “We’ll always have tough conversations, but they know it’s coming from the heart.”
Offensive tackle Victor Johnson said players also respect Clark for honesty. Clark will point out mistakes, but he also respects players who provide solid effort.
“He’s not going to say too much to you if you come to work every day, watch film and be ready to work,” Johnson said. “If you come in slacking off, he’ll get on you a little bit and get you to pick it up a little bit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.