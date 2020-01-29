BOONE — Watauga quarterback and safety Anderson Castle announced on his Twitter account on Jan. 29 that he will attend Appalachian State to play football for the Mountaineers.
Castle committed on Jan. 28. He made the announcement on Jan. 29 so he could notify the other coaches who were recruiting him before the announcement went public.
Castle led Watauga to a pair of Northwestern Conference championships. The Pioneers went 13-2 this season and Castle rushed for more than 2,200 yards and scored 36 touchdowns.
