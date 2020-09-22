After a 17-7 loss at Marshall, Appalachian State looks to regroup with a Sept. 26 home showdown against visiting Campbell. Kickoff is at noon on ESPN+.
The Mountaineers turned the ball over three times against Marshall, while not forcing any Herd miscues. App State head coach Shawn Clark said eliminating those mistakes took top priority as soon as the Mountaineers went back to work Sept. 20.
“We got beat in all three phases,” Clark said. When you turn the ball in college football you’re going to lose. We came back (Sept. 20) and got some things corrected and all of our focus is on Campbell.”
Campbell, a Football Championship Subdivision program that plays in the Big South Conference, goes into Saturday’s showdown 0-2 with both losses coming against Group of Five programs.
That doesn’t mean they have been bullied by those programs. The Camels nearly pulled off a big upset before losing 27-26 at Georgia Southern. Campbell followed with a 43-21 setback to Coastal Carolina on ESPN.
Georgia Southern needed to score 14 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Camels after trailing 13-6 at halftime. Campbell scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds left in the game to cap an eight-play, 64-yard drive, but missed on a two-point conversion attempt and could not walk out of Statesboro, Ga., with the victory.
Clark said Campbell would not be an easy opponent for the Mountaineers and should not be taken lightly.
“They got after Georgia Southern and they really got after Coastal,” Clark said. “Coastal made some plays late and the tape never lies. The want to come in and make a statement and it’s no different when we go and play a Power Five program.”
Clark would like to see his offense, particularly at wide receiver, make more big plays. App State quarterback Zac Thomas found receiver Jalen Virgil for an 11-yard touchdown pass that capped Appalachian State’s opening drive, but that’s where the Mountaineers’ scoring stopped.
Clark was happy with the production from receiver Thomas Hennigan, who caught five passes for 88 yards against Marshall and five passes in App State’s 35-20 victory over Charlotte the first week of the season.
But Marshall slowed the App State running game down and Clark would like to see the passing game improve should another team, such as Campbell, do the same. App State settled for 96 rushing yards against the Thundering Herd after piling up 308 yards one week earlier against Charlotte.
“We’ve got to run the football, and when they play bad guys in the box, we’ve got to win one-on-one battles at receiver,” Clark said when the Mountaineers reach the red zone. “Right now, (Hennigan) is making plays at receiver and we have to find more people who can help us.”
Campbell is coached by former Nebraska and Carolina Panthers standout defensive back Mike Minter. Clark is impressed by the recruiting that Minter has done at Campbell. Leading to Camels’ offense is Haij-Malik Williams, who has passed for 374 yards and two touchdowns while running for 135 yards and two more touchdowns.
C.J. Freeman has also rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown this season.
“They have a large offensive line, one of the biggest offensive lines we’ll see all year,” Clark said. “The have a very mobile quarterback and they have very good receivers.”
App State has been using a trio of running backs in its offensive sets. Camrun Peoples leads the Mountaineers with 159 rushing yards and a touchdown. He averages 6.4 yards per carry and has not been thrown for a loss in 25 attempts.
Marcus Williams Jr. has picked up 117 yards and scored a touchdown, but he did not play against Marshall because of a lower leg injury. Daetrich Harrington has added 90 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns.
Clark said Campbell brings a solid defense to the field and Clark feels the Mountaineers must establish its ground game to be effective offensively.
“We have to play our style of football,” Clark said. “We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot and turn the football over.”
