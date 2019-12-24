Former Appalachian State guard Colby Gossett was promoted to the Cleveland Browns’ active roster from their practice squad on Dec. 24, according to the team’s website.
According to clevelandbrowns.com, Gossett was signed to the team’s practice squad on the second week of the 2019 season. Gossett, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 330 pounds, was an original sixth-round draft choice of the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. He’s also played for the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots before signing with the Browns’ practice squad on Sept. 12, 2019.
The Detroit Lions have also signed former App State defensive back A.J. Howard to the team’s practice squad, also on Dec. 24.
Howard most recently was on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad this season on Nov. 12, but was released the next day. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad on Oct. 8, but was released on Oct. 15.
Howard also signed with the New England Patriots practice squad on Jan. 8 and was on the team when the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams to win Super Bowl LIII. He signed a futures contract with the Patriots on Feb. 5, 2019, but was waived Aug. 30, 2019.
He has also played for the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants.
