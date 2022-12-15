BOONE — App State quarterback Chase Brice has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Tunnel to Towers Foundation Hula Bowl, which will be held Jan. 14 at UCF’s FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
The 77th annual Hula Bowl game will showcase 100 top collegiate players, matched with legendary NFL coaches, and be broadcast live on the CBS Sports Network.
In just two years, Brice put up some of the best career totals in App State history, ranking No. 1 in passing yards per game (240.7), No. 5 in touchdown passes (54) and No. 6 in passing yards (6,258).
Brice threw 27 touchdown passes (No. 1 in the Sun Belt) and just six interceptions during a 2022 season in which he passed for 2,921 yards (243.4 per game) and completed 62.8 percent of his attempts.
A native of Grayson, Ga., Brice opened the season by throwing for a school-record six touchdowns against North Carolina, including four during a 40-point fourth quarter for App State, which lost 63-61. He helped lead the Mountaineers to a 17-14 win at No. 6 Texas A&M the following week, then delivered a 53-yard touchdown pass to Christan Horn on a last-play Hail Mary to beat Troy 32-28 on the same day ESPN’s College GameDay aired from Boone.
As fans stormed the field, video of Brice walking toward the stands and helping fellow students jump safely from their elevated front row onto the field went viral. One of eight team captains, he also showed leadership by giving up his Senior Day captain’s spot to tight end Henry Pearson, who was in his fifth year at App State.
Brice, who spent his first three collegiate years at Clemson and played for Duke in 2020, totaled 62 game appearances, 9,451 passing yards and 73 touchdown passes as an FBS quarterback.
