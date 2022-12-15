Brice tuck and run

App State QB Chase Brice (#7, RS Sr.) in the process of tucking the ball to his chest during a run against the Bulldogs on Oct. 1.

 Photo by Andy McLean via App State Athletics

BOONE — App State quarterback Chase Brice has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Tunnel to Towers Foundation Hula Bowl, which will be held Jan. 14 at UCF’s FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

The 77th annual Hula Bowl game will showcase 100 top collegiate players, matched with legendary NFL coaches, and be broadcast live on the CBS Sports Network.

