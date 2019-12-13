BOONE — New Appalachian State head football coach Shawn Clark was not the only member of the App State athletic department to have a contract approved.
The Appalachian State Board of Trustees approved a contract extension for Athletic Director Doug Gillin at their board meeting on Dec. 13. The action was taken by the board before they approved hiring Clark to be the head coach of the Mountaineers.
Terms of the contract were not disclosed.
"I'm very thankful that the university is allowing me to stay by extending my contract," Gillin said. "I'm excited about it, but this is Shawn Clark's day today."
Gillin was named athletic director in 2015. Appalachian State's football team has received four bowl berths under his leadership. Appalachian State has also initiated a $43 million project multipurpose facility in the north end zone of Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Appalachian State has also scheduled home games against Power Five teams Miami of Florida and Wake Forest. App State will also host North Carolina in 2022 and South Carolina in 2025. The Mountaineers beat both Power Five programs in the 2019 season, topping North Carolina 34-31 and South Carolina 2015.
Appalachian State also purchased the former Watauga High School site and plans have been made to upgrade the area, known as the Appalachian 105 project, into a softball field, a track and field facility and tennis courts.
"Appalachian is a great university with great people," Gillin said. "It starts there. The community has embraced me since day one. We absolutely love it here. We think we have made and we've done some good things here, but we're not even close to being done here yet. There's a lot of work left to be done."
Gillin has stressed four points of emphasis for the athletic department. The first is academic integrity, which the Mountaineers have done by achieving a collective 3.0 grade point average. App State's 3.18 GPA in the spring semester of 2018 was the highest in school history.
Gillin also wants to stress social responsibility. App State student-athletes ranked sixth nationally with a school record of 10,500 hours of volunteer service.
App State also has been competitive on the fields and courts during Gillin's tenure. App State's football team has won two Sun Belt Conference championship games and grabbed four Sun Belt championships in football.
App State has also won Southern Conference in wrestling in 2016-19. The Mountaineers' cross-country teams have won men's championships in 2019, a women's championships in 2016 and 2018 and the Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament in 2019.
"I've received a lot of support from the university community and from the community and from the Appalachian family to allow us to do what we've done so far," Gillin said. "It takes a village of all of us coming together and right now, everybody is on the same page and we're just trying to do the best we can for Appalachian."
(1) comment
Great guy that nobody can say no to. He's got the Chancellor and BOT in the palm of his hand. They let him run up tons of debt and divert tons of university money to pay for his insane spending spree. Then they give him a big raise for duping them. LOL
