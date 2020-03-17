Former Appalachian State defensive end Ronald Blair signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport, who covers the NFL for the NFL Network, tweeted that Blair signed a one-year deal, but did not disclose the amount of the contract. Blair, 27, was originally selected by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft after a standout career at App State.
Blair played nine games for the 49ers in 2019 before suffering a torn ACL in a game against the Seattle Seahawks. He was put on injured reserve, and recently posted a video of him running on Instagram.
Blair finished the 2019 season with 21 tackles and three sacks. He has 88 career tackles, 13.5 sacks and a forced fumble with the 49ers.
Blair was the 2015 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He forced a fumble and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown in App State’s 31-29 victory over Ohio in the 2015 Camellia Bowl.
