BOONE — Ask Appalachian State volleyball coach Matt Ginipro if he is in favor of App State graduate and country music recording star Luke Combs performing on campus, he’s all for it. Just have the tickets distributed at the Holmes Center after the App State volleyball plays, especially against a rival.
A big crowd of students, who were drawn to the Holmes Center to get ticket for a Combs concert, brought a festive atmosphere to the App State volleyball team. The Mountaineers used that extra home-court advantage to beat Georgia Southern 25-21, 24-26, 25-10, 25-18. The convert was announced a day earlier at App State’s football game against Coastal Carolina at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Appalachian State, which beat Georgia State 23-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18 on Sept. 27, improved to 6-9 overall, 2-0 in the Sun Belt Conference.
The crowd, which led loud cheers including the “App State” cheer and did the wave, was welcomed by the Mountaineers and by Ginipro.
“It was awesome,” Ginipro said. “I couldn’t think of anything better than the timing of the announcement of the concert and pairing it with our match. Kudos to our marketing department and the athletics department as a whole for making that happen.”
The players appreciated the student’s enthusiasm, which never slowed down during the entire match.
“This was a really big opportunity for us,” App State senior outside hitter Emma Longley. “We were going up against a big rival defending our court and we had all these people in here with us. Whether they really wanted to be here, I don’t know, but I think our performance proved we can do it no matter how many fans are here. Hopefully, they will want to come back.”
Appalachian State had another extra incentive to beat Georgia Southern (5-8, 0-2 Sun Belt), which is now coached by former App State assistant coach Chad Willis. He took the Georgia Southern job at the end of last season.
Willis said he welcomed the big Holmes Center crowd.
“Hats off to them,” Willis said. “The timing of the marketing ploy was huge and this crowd was great. We talked about it with our team that these are the kind of matches and the environment you want to be in and feed off that electricity.”
The Mountaineers did their part to send the crowd home happy by breaking away with a dominant third set. After two teams playing competitively in the first two sets, Appalachian State surged out to a 13-5 lead with the help of the serving of Morgan Flores, whose ace gave the Mountaineers an 11-5 lead. The Mountaineers rolled on to claim a 22-7 lead that was never in jeopardy.
Georgia Southern played better in the fourth set, but fell behind 18-10 before calling time out. The Eagles pulled to within 19-15, but never got closer than five points of the Mountaineers the rest of the set.
Longley provided most of the App State offense in the first two sets. She finished the match with 15 kills and provided eight digs defensively.
App State also got 17 kills from Victoria Wilform and 11 kills from Kara Spicer, Grace Morrison scored 10 kills, and Mountaineers setter Sam Bickley handed out 48 assists. App State libero Emma Reilly provided 23 digs, while former Watauga standout Sydney Farthing had eight kills and two service aces.
Maddie Bryant scored 10 kills for Georgia Southern and Carley Turner had nine.
“When you’re facing a coaching staff that coached these kids, they know these kids’ tendencies,” Ginipro said. “They were going to be all over Emma and they were going to be all over Kara and we knew that. Other people had to step up, so Victoria had a heck-of-a match. I thought Grace Morrison was up and down, but she got us kills when we needed them, but we knew Chad was going to focus on Emma and Kara.”
App State plays at Louisiana on Oct. 4 and at Louisiana-Monroe Oct. 6. The Mountaineers, after five matches on the road, returns home Oct. 18 against Coastal Carolina.
