BOONE — App State has hired Brad Bielaniec as Director of Athletic Performance to oversee the football program’s strength and conditioning.
“We’re excited to welcome Brad and Shelby back to App State,” head coach Shawn Clark said in a statement. “Brad will bring a detailed, disciplined approach, and his ability to motivate players with a focus on toughness will be a huge asset to our football program.”
Bielaniec returns to Boone after spending the 2019 season as the head strength and conditioning coach at Marshall University. He was an assistant strength and conditioning coach at App State in 2018, when he helped the Mountaineers win 11 games, claim the inaugural Sun Belt Championship Game trophy and win the New Orleans Bowl, 45-13, over Middle Tennessee.
“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to re-join coach Clark and the rest of the App State football family back on the mountain,” Bielaniec said in a statement.
A veteran strength coach, Bielaniec has also previously served as an associate director of football strength and conditioning at Marshall, as well as stints at Massachusetts, Tulsa and South Florida.
In his three combined years at Marshall and App State, Bielaniec was a part of three winning seasons, three bowl appearances, two bowl victories and one conference championship.
In addition to helping student-athletes reach their potential physically, he has also directed Marshall’s nutrition program for all student-athletes and has overseen the department budget.
Bielaniec graduated from Central Michigan in 2011 with a degree in health fitness in preventative and rehabilitative programs and a minor in exercise science. He also earned his master's in physical education from South Florida in 2014.
A member of the NSCA-CSCS, Bielaniec is a certified strength and conditioning specialist. He is also certified in CPR/AED.
