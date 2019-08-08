BOONE — Appalachian State men’s basketball alum Bennett Holley has signed with Ponte Prizreni of the Kosovo Basketball Superleague.
The Kosovo Basketball Superleague is the top basketball league in Kosovo and is run by the Basketball Federation of Kosovo.
Holley appeared in 109 games during his Mountaineer career, averaging 3.0 points. Known for his shooting, Holley shot 37.0 percent or better on three-pointers in all four of his seasons and finished with a 39.9 percent clip from deep in his career.
During his senior campaign in 2018-19, he averaged a career-high 3.7 points on career-best 42.9 percent shooting from beyond the 3-point arc and a career-high 2.9 rebounds. He reached double figures in scoring twice, scoring 12 points at Georgetown on Dec. 18 and Little Rock on Jan. 26.
The Kosovo Basketball Superleague will tip in early September and runs through early April.
