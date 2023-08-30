atwater and branch .png

Recent App State graduates and alums of the Mountaineers' track & field program Mariah Atwater and Jada Branch. 

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE — Recent App State graduates and alums of the Mountaineers' track & field program, Mariah Atwater and Jada Branch, have been selected as the 2023-24 recipients of the Steve and Marcia Wilks Diversity and Inclusion Postgraduate Scholarships.

Atwater is pursuing a master's degree in business administration and Branch is in a graduate program for public health nutrition at App State this academic year.

  

