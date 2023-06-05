resize.jpeg

Armanti Edwards visits App State on a regular basis. 

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE — Record-setting, title-winning App State quarterback Armanti Edwards is included on the 2024 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in his first eligible year.

The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame on Monday announced a candidate list that includes 78 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and 101 players and 32 coaches from the divisional ranks, which include FCS standouts.

