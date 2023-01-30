BOONE, N.C. — Tiebreaking takedowns in the final minute of the semifinal and championship matches produced a heavyweight title for Jacob Sartorio at the Appalachian Open on Saturday.
Sartorio recorded a takedown with 25 seconds left and finished on top to close a 4-2 semifinal decision against NC State's Chase Horne, then won a 5-2 decision against North Carolina starter Brandon Whitman in the final.
Trailing 1-0 entering the third, Sartorio took the lead on a reversal early in the period and broke a 2-2 tie on a takedown with a minute left. Finishing on top, the riding time point gave him a 5-2 victory.
Sartorio and two unattached true freshmen (Ethan Shell at 133, Kaden Keiser at 149) made the finals in their weight classes.
Shell opened the tournament with a 12-7 win against North Carolina's Jace Palmer, who won against Virginia in a dual start Friday night, and made the final with a second-period pin of North Carolina's Joey Melendez, whose five dual starts this year include the UNC-App State dual from December. Another UNC wrestler, Spencer Moore, won by major decision in the 133 final.
Keiser started his day with a first-period pin, followed that with a 12-7 decision against VMI starter Noah Roulo and advanced to the final with an 8-2 decision against Chattanooga's Matthew Williams. UNC's Jayden Scott won by decision in the 149 final.
App State's other placers Saturday were:
Third place: Noah Luna (125)
Fourth place: Triston Norris (heavyweight), Ike Byers (141)
