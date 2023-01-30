Jacob Sartorio.jpg

App State's Jacob Sartorio (top) rides UNC's Brandon Whitman in the heavyweight title match at the Appalachian Open on Jan. 28.

 Photo credit Bret Strelow via App State Athletics

BOONE, N.C. — Tiebreaking takedowns in the final minute of the semifinal and championship matches produced a heavyweight title for Jacob Sartorio at the Appalachian Open on Saturday.

Sartorio recorded a takedown with 25 seconds left and finished on top to close a 4-2 semifinal decision against NC State's Chase Horne, then won a 5-2 decision against North Carolina starter Brandon Whitman in the final.

