BOONE — Appalachian State stayed near both the Associated Press Poll and the Amway Coaches Poll, but did not reach the top 25.
The Mountaineers received four points in each poll. App State is 33rd in the AP poll, which is three spots higher than North Carolina, who the Mountaineers play Sept. 21 in Chapel Hill.
App State is 40th in the Coaches Poll, but still in front of North Carolina, which finished with two points. N.C. State has 18 points in the Coaches Poll, Miami has 11 points and Clemson tops each poll.
Appalachian State opened its season Aug. 31 with a 42-7 win over East Tennessee State, which plays in the FCS. The Mountaineers host Charlotte on Sept. 7.
