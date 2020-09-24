BOONE — Appalachian State’s Sarah Sandreuter was named the Sun Belt Conference’s Cross-Country Women’s Runner of the Week for hr performance at the Mountains to Sea Open,
Sandreuter finished second in a field of 40 runners and leading the Mountaineers to the team victory. She crossed in a personal record time of 17:42.03, bettering her previous PR by nearly a minute. Sandreuter's time also ranks as the fifth fastest 5K run by a sophomore in program history.
The men’s runner of the week is Appalachian State’s Isaac Benz, a senior.
Benz, a returning First Team All-Sun Belt honoree from last season, led App State across the finish line at the Mountains to Sea Open on Sept. 18. Racing against regionally ranked Charlotte and Western Kentucky, Benz finished fourth of 38 runners in 20:37.21.
