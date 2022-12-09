App State vs Marshall

Milan Tucker runs with the ball against Marshall. 

 Photo by Jonathan Aguallo/App State Athletics

BOONE — The Football Writers Association of America has named App State's Milan Tucker a second-team All-American as a kick returner.

Tucker is the ninth App State player in the last four seasons to be named an FBS All-American, joining teammate Cooper Hodges, who has been honored as a third-team All-American by PFF College for his work this season at right tackle.

