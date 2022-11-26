Nate Noel

Running back Nate Noel runs with the ball against Georgia Southern. 

 Photo by Cade Bettinger/App State Athletics

STATESBORO, GA — App State football's season came to an end Saturday night in a  51-48 double overtime loss to Georgia Southern. 

App State moved to 6-6 (3-5 Sun Belt) on the season with the loss. Due to playing and beating two FCS level schools, App State needed a seventh win to become bowl eligible. 

