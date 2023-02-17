Dustin Kerns

Head coach Dustin Kerns led his team to victory for the 100th time in an 82-75 win over Texas State on Thursday.

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE — Head coach Dustin Kerns led his team to victory for the 100th time in an 82-75 win over Texas State on Thursday.

All nine Mountaineers who entered the game scored four or more, including Tyree Boykin, who went 10-10 from the free throw line during the last two minutes of the contest to stamp the win. Four App State players scored in double figures, led by Donovan Gregory with 21.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.