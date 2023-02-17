BOONE — Head coach Dustin Kerns led his team to victory for the 100th time in an 82-75 win over Texas State on Thursday.
All nine Mountaineers who entered the game scored four or more, including Tyree Boykin, who went 10-10 from the free throw line during the last two minutes of the contest to stamp the win. Four App State players scored in double figures, led by Donovan Gregory with 21.
The Black and Gold shot 55.1% from the field, which was their best shooting performance against a Sun Belt team since Feb. 1, 2020, when App State posted 86 points against Little Rock at a 72.7% clip.
The Mountaineers scored 49 second-half points, their highest half-total in league play since Jan. 16, 2021, when they topped South Alabama, 83-77.
CJ Huntley opened the stellar offensive night for his team with a pair of spot-up 3-pointers in the opening minutes. The teams brawled back and forth through the majority of the first half until the Black & Gold went on an 11-0 run at the 6:31 mark. During that stretch, App State held the Bobcats without a point for over six minutes of play.
Texas State immediately responded with a 12-0 run of its own, cutting the lead to just two at the break.
To open the second period, App State went on an 8-0 run after a Texas State bucket that would give them a small cushion for most of the second half.
Xavion Brown, who posted five points, five steals, a steal and a block, fouled out of the game with 3:40 left as his team held a four-point lead. Boykin, who had only played nine prior minutes to a recent return from injury, checked into the game at the guard spot to replace Brown.
The Clarksville, Tenn. native, who had not scored before this point in the game, scored 12 of the last 15 App State points, pairing with a fast-break play by Justin Abson that resulted in three after the foul.
The Mountaineers shot 24-31 (77.4%) from the free throw line, including perfect games from Boykin (10-10) and Dibaji Walker (4-4).
Gregory was efficient from end to end, complimenting his great shooting night with four rebounds, four assists and a steal.
App State will play its final regular season home game on Saturday at 4 p.m. against Old Dominion. The Mountaineers defeated the Monarchs, 72-58, on Jan. 21 during Terence Harcum's best-scoring night of his career.
