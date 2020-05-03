GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Appalachian State football team received its fourth commitment from the prep class of 2021 when quarterback Andre Goodman announced he would play for the Mountaineers. Goodman made his announcement May 1 on Twitter.
“This wasn’t an easy decision, and I’ve given it a lot of time, thought and prayer,” Goodman tweeted. “So with all that being said, for the next 4-5 years, I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Appalachian State.”
Goodman, a rising senior at Greenville High School, completed 58 of 94 passes for 896 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions for the Red Raiders in 2019, according to Maxpreps.com. In three seasons with Greenville, Goodman has completed 70-of-122 passes for 1,018 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.
He has also rushed for 377 career yards, including 268 in 2019. Goodman rushed for two touchdowns last season and four in his career at Greenville. He has accounted for 1,413 total yards in his three years with the Red Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.