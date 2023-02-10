MONROE, La. – The App State men's basketball team never trailed in its road game at ULM on Thursday night, defeating the Warhawks, 52-45.
App State ranks 19th in the nation in field goal percentage defense and proved that ranking well on Thursday, defending ULM to 25% (15-59).
The Mountaineer defense shined throughout, holding ULM to 19 first-half points, which was App State's best defensive half against a conference foe since the squad defeated South Alabama on Feb. 22, 2022 (19 first-half points).
This theme continued in the closing minutes of Thursday's game. After the Warhawks cut App State's big lead to four with just over five minutes left, the Black & Gold would only allow two more ULM points for the rest of the contest.
This was the second time that the Mountaineers allowed 45 points or less this year. App State defeated Troy, 58-45, on Jan. 14.
The Black & Gold held a slight lead throughout the majority of the first half until Xavion Brown sparked a 12-0 run in the closing minutes before the break. Holding ULM scoreless for almost four minutes, Dibaji Walker and CJ Huntley continued the run with back-to-back threes.
Huntley finished the run with just over two minutes left before the break with an aggressive dunk. The junior forward led the Mountaineers in scoring with 11 points, a trio of 3-point baskets and five rebounds.
Tyree Boykin returned from injury after a seven-game absence, hitting a three in the final minute of the first half, making the score 31-19 at the break.
App State held a double-digit lead for the first eight minutes of the second period before the Warhawks went on a 13-4 run to make the score 45-43 with 5:23 left. After that bucket, App State allowed only one of 11 field goals defensively for the rest of the game as the squad rebuilt its lead.
Terence Harcum scored App State's last four points from the line to seal the win.
Justin Abson led the defensive effort, pulling down 10 rebounds and three blocks to go along with his eight points on offense. The freshman has blocked 59 shots this season, placing him in the top 10 in the country.
