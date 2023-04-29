70 ASU.jpg

Cooper Hodges gets ready to protect his quarterback from the JMU defense.

 Photo by Rob Moore

KANSAS CITY — Cooper Hodges was the second App State player drafted on Saturday when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him in the seventh round.  

Hodges ended the 2022 regular season with starts in all 51 of his FBS game appearances. He became a four-time All-Sun Belt selection as a right tackle, and he played guard in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.