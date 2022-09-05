smartcrop.jpeg

Chase Brice looks to run against UNC Chapel Hill on Sept. 3.

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE — Chase Brice has been named the Sun Belt Conference's Offensive Player of the Week following a record-breaking performance from the App State quarterback in a season-opening thriller against North Carolina.

Brice set a school record with six touchdown passes while completing 25 of 36 throws for a career-high 361 yards in the 63-61 loss to North Carolina. In the fourth quarter alone, he guided App State to 40 points by passing for 203 yards with four touchdowns, including TD passes covering 28 and 26 yards in the final 31 seconds. 

