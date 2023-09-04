Noel-Aguilar handoff

In a contest on Sept. 2, Appalachian RB Nate Noel (#5) receives a handoff from QB Joey Aguilar (#5), as Gardner-Webb's Brandon Wilson bears down on the duo.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — App State football head coach Shawn Clark announced that Joey Aguilar is the starting quarterback after Ryan Burger was injured in the season's opener.

After the win against Gardner-Webb, Clark said that quarterback Burger had injured his finger late in the first half. During his Monday press conference, Clark said Burger met with doctors after the game and on Sunday morning, and that the result was that he would be out for 3-4 weeks.

  

