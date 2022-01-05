BOONE — Two Appalachian State sporting events have been canceled due to COVID-19 and return-to-play protocols within the App State programs.
The Thursday, Jan. 6 women's basketball game between App State and Georgia State has been canceled due to COVID-19 and return-to-play protocols within the App State program.
Per the recently updated Sun Belt Conference COVID-19 protocols, the game is considered a no-contest and will not be rescheduled.
The App State women's basketball team is scheduled to return to action on Jan. 8 against Georgia Southern at 2 p.m. at the Holmes Center.
App State's home wrestling match scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7 against The Citadel has been postponed, with the option to be rescheduled for later this season, due to COVID-19 protocols within the App State program.
The Mountaineers were scheduled to host the Bulldogs in a Southern Conference dual on Friday night in Varsity Gym. Last week, the Southern Conference announced league matches that cannot be held due to COVID-19 issues would result in a "no contest" rather than a forfeit.
App State wrestling's next scheduled match is a Jan. 13 visit to Durham for a Thursday night dual at Duke.
