BOONE — A successful first round left App State with several wrestlers in the semifinals of their divisions. More App State wins left more Mountaineers competing in the finals.
The match of the second round saw Appalachian State’s Demazio Samuel beat Campbell’s Chris Kober 10-3. Samuel lead most of a physical match and took a 7-1. Campbell was able to successfully challenge a call that gave Kober a takedown and cut Samuel’s lead to 7-3.
Samuel countered with an escape to go up 8-3, and was later awarded a point after Kober, while trying to get position, slapped Samuel in the face. Samuel got a point for riding time, which closed out the scoring.
App State heavyweight Cary Miller followed that victory by pinning The Citadel’s Micael McAleavy in the first period.
At 133, Codi Russell reached the finals with a 4-3 win over Chattanooga’s Wade Cumings, while App State’s John Millner claimed a 9-1 win over Job Chishko of VMI.
Matt Zovistoski, wrestling at 157-pounds, reached the second round with a bye and reached the finals with a 10-0 wain over The Citadel’s Douglas Gudenburr. Will Formato won his semifinal match over Gardner-Webb’s Roderick Mosley 3-2.
Thomas Flitz who received a bye in the first round, got to the 174-pound finals with a 4-1 win over Hunter Fortner.
At 141 pounds, Irwin fell behind 5-2 in the third period, but scored a one-point escape. He still fell to Chattanooga’s Mason Wallace 8-3.
App State’s Julian Gorring, wrestling at 184 pounds, fell to Davidson’s Gavin Henry.
Campbell went into the finals with 87 points. Appalachian State was second with 77 points and Chattanooga was third with 58.5 points. VMI was fourth with 16.5 points, Davidson was fifth with 7.0 points, The Citadel was sixth with 6.0 points, Gardner-Webb was next with 2.0 points and Presbyterian was eighth with no points.
First round results
BOONE — Campbell took the early lead after the first round of the Southern Conference Wrestling Championships at the Holmes Center March 8.
Campbell leads with 24 points. App State is second with 15 points, followed by Chattanooga with 13.5 points. VMI is fourth with 8.5 points, followed by Davidson with 7.0 points, The Citadel with 6.0 points and Gardner-Webb with 2.0. Presbyterian went through the first round scoreless.
Appalachian State heavyweight Cary Miller, seeded second in the bracket, closed out the first round with a pinfall victory over Presbyterian’s Imani Heslop. App State’s 125-pounder Sean Carter opened the first round with a pinfall win over VMI's John McGarry.
App State’s 133 pounder Codi Russell claimed an 18-1 win over Khalid Brinley and Bradley Irwin, at 141 pounds, topped Noah Roulo of VMI. At 149 poundds, Jonathan Millner beat Anthony Schiess of Gardnwe-Webb.
At 165 pounds, Will Formato beat Davidson’s Noah Satterfield 15-0. App State’s Julian Gorring fell to Gavin Henry of Davidson 8-4, while the Mountaineers’ Demazio Samuel beat Gardner-Webb’s Roderick Davis.
App State’s No. 1 seed at 174-pounds, Thomas Flitz, and at 157-pounds Matt Zovistoski both received byes into the second round.
