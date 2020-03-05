BOONE — When the Southern Conference Wrestling reaches the Holmes Center at 10 a.m. on March 8, Appalachian State wrestlers will face their share of rivals.
The biggest rivalry involves the entire Mountaineers roster. One of other SoCon teams who will bring its full team is league champion Campbell, which beat Appalachian State to win the SoCon title.
Campbell, ranked 20th nationally at the time, took a 20-13 victory over then-ranked App State, which was 27th at the time. The Camels (11-2, 7-0 SoCon) had the inside track to winning a Southern Conference title, while App State (9-3, 6-1) settled for second place.
The other conference programs have their own incentives to win both individual matches and climb in the team totals.
“We’re going in there ready,” Watauga’s 174-pound wrestler Thomas Flitz said. “We definitely could have beaten them in the duals, but now it’s post-season time and we’re ready.”
App State has those incentives too, but beating Campbell in the team totals is a real goal. But Watauga coach JohnMark Bentley pointed out that the Mountaineers have to do more than beat Campbell’s wrestlers.
The Pioneers have to win as many matches as possible against wrestlers from the rest of the conference to pile up enough points to win the team competition.
“We’ve got to beat them all, so to win that tournament, we’re going to need points from everybody,” Bentley said. “That’s the next thing on our list. That’s our No. 1 goal.”
Bentley feels that the Mountaineers are a balanced team, which they showcased when shutting out VMI 45-0 in their final SoCon duel match of the season.
“We have a solid wrestler in every weight class,” Bentley said. “With that kind of balance and that kind of consistency up and down the lineup, it helps to have a complete team. We really don’t have any weak spots.”
Bentley said that the Mountaineers have to keep training during tournaments held during the beginning or the middle of the season. App State was able to rest for a few days before the SoCon showdowns.
“Toward the end, we want our guys to be wrestling their best and be fresh and rested,” Bentley said.
Some of the individual matches can add to a rivalry. VMI returns the SoCon champion at 174 in Neal Richards. Flitz beat Richards 12-11 in their duel match at Varsity Gym, but Richards pinned Flitz the previous season.
“That was a really big win for Thomas Flitz,” Bentley said after their match. “He’s a returning conference champion and the last time they wrestled, he pinned Thomas. That was a big nationally ranked win over a good opponent.”
Flitz was not feeling 100 percent before that match because of illness, but fought through it to win the match.
Flintz , Jonathan Millner (149 pounds) and Matt Zovistoski (157) are the top seeds in their weight classes. Sean Carter (125 pounds), Bradley Irwin (141), Cary Miller (heavyweight) are second seeds, while Codi Russell (133), Will Formato (165), Julian Gorring (184) and Demazio Samuel (197) are seeded third.
Flitz, Millner and Zovistoski were also named all-conference, while Carter was named Freshman of the Year. Formato, Gorring and Michael Burchell were named to the All-Freshman team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.