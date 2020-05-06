BOONE — The Appalachian State women’s soccer team announced the signing of 10 recruits, including Hickory standout Izzi Wood.
Wood, the Red Tornadoes’ high-scoring forward, was all Northwestern Conference and All-State following the 2019 season. She was the top scorer in North Carolina with 53 goals and 14 assists, which ranked in the top 10 in the country.
Wood also led Hickory to a 13-1 record in the NWC, which was tied with Watauga for the NWC regular-season championship. Hickory finished with 18-3-1 overall and reached the second round of the state 3-A playoffs.
Appalachian State also signed forwards Holly Beaver from St. Pete Beach, Fla., and Katie Fuller of Northwood High School in Pittsboro.
The Mountaineers added Green Hope High midfielder Megan Gregg from Cary, midfield Kaitlyn Little from South Mecklenburg in Charlotte and midfielder Jordan Rountree from Missouri City, Texas. App State also signed defenders Jordan Grigsby of Slidell, La., Mumu Guisasola from Miami, and goalkeepers Kelli Bostick of Marietta, Ga., and Jazz Salters from Frederick, Md.
“I am excited to officially introduce our 2020 class,” App State coach Sarah Strickland said in a statement. “Impact, balance and consistency were the keys to creating this class, and we believe we have answered those needs. We are thinking about all of App Nation right now and hope that everyone is staying safe and healthy during this season.”
Appalachian State finished 5-10-3 overall last season, 2-6-2 in the Sun Belt.
