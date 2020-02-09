SAN MARCOS, Texas — App State women's basketball team completed its season sweep of Texas State with a 59-47 win on Feb. 8 in the Strahan Center. App State (7-15, 4-7 Sun Belt) put on a dominating display of defense, holding Texas State (8-14, 1-10) a season low in points and its second-worst performance shooting just 30.6 percent from the field. The Mountaineers forced the Bobcats to shoot a season-worst 11.8 percent from beyond the arc, going 2-of-17.
After averaging 21 points on 49 percent shooting over the last three games, Da'Nasia Hood was held to only two points and missed eight of her nine shot attempts. Also, the trio of Hood (13.5 points per game), Brooke Holle (10.8) and Kennedy Taylor (10.2 points per game) came in averaging 34.5 points as a trio, but shot a combined 4-for-31 for 10 points. Appalachian State’s Bayley Plummer dominated the paint, turning in her fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Lainey Gosnell scored in 13 points with three of her field goals coming from long-range. The junior added five boards and three assists, while Ashley Polacek scored 10 points with a team-high five assists. App State guard Pre Stanley scored nine points, while. Brooke Bigott chipped in with eight. Coming out of the half trailing 25-21, the Mountaineers put the clamps on Texas State, holding the hosts to seven points in the third quarter. Stanley set the tone for a 6-0 spurt thanks to the help of back-to-back steals to start the quarter and a layup by Plummer, giving Appalachian State a lead it would never lose. The Mountaineers later held Texas State scoreless for the final 4:57 of the third period, which aided a 7-0 run that gave App State a 41-32 edge going into the final quarter.
