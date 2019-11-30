BOONE — A second-half surge by Appalachian State women's basketball led to a 77-68 Mountaineers win over Mercer on Nov. 29 evening in the Holmes Center
App State picks up its first win of the season to improve to 1-5, while Mercer drops to 1-6 on the season.
Four Mountaineers scored in double figures with Pre Stanley pouring in an efficient 21 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and a perfect 11-for-11 from the free throw line, also a personal high. The junior has scored at least 20 points in the last three games, averaging 22.3 points on 53.7 percent shooting.
The duo of Lainey Gosnell and Ashley Polacek posted 14 points each, combining for 28. Gosnell and Lainey scored 22 of their points in the second half. The Mountaineers outscored Mercer 44-34 in the third and fourth quarters, shooting 61.5 percent from the floor.
Bayley Plummer rounded out the leading scorers with a season-high 10 points on top of a game-best 13 rebounds for her first double-double of the season.
App State showcased a balanced offense, assisting on 13 of 25 field goals, including Polacek's season-high five helpers. Nine of the 10 Mountaineers who got in the game scored.
The damage on offense came from the charity stripe and inside the arc, as App State converted a season-high 23 free throws while hitting 21 of its 40 shots inside the 3-point line (52.5 percent).
With the scored tied 46-46 late in the third quarter, App State finished the final 3:52 of the period on a 10-4 run to take a 56-50 lead. Stanley's 3-point play with 33 seconds left in the period pushed the lead to six going into the final frame.
Nora Galve had a part in consecutive buckets to begin the fourth, giving App State its largest lead at 60-50. Galve found a cutting Gosnell for a layup followed by a nifty drive to the basket for the bucket.
Appalachian stayed in front of the visitors despite Mercer closing the gap to six, 70-64, with under a minute left. The next five points for the Mountaineers came from the free-throw line. Gosnell's layup sealed the deal for a team that moved to 3-0 against Mercer.
