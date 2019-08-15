BOONE — Appalachian State’s women's basketball team unveiled its 2019-20 non-conference schedule, featuring three home games and five games against postseason opponents.
App State is coming off its best season in recent history, finishing 22-14 for its best record since the 2011-12 campaign, while capturing a second Women's Basketball Invitational championship. The Mountaineers return 12 players from last season including four of five starters. App State also added four newcomers.
Two of App State’s road games are against Power Five opponents. Appalachian State plays at South Carolina on Nov. 17. The Gamecocks advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 before falling to eventual national champion, Baylor.
Appalachian State also plays at Big 10 power Michigan on Dec. 14. Michigan went 22-12 last season and earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Nine of Appalachian State’s 12 non-conference games are away from Boone. The Mountaineers’ non-conference foes combined for a .611 winning percentage and four of the five postseason teams went to the NCAA Tournament.
App State starts the season after hosting Lees-McRae in an exhibition game Oct. 30.
The Mountaineers’ season opener pits App State at VCU, which reached the Women’s National Invitational Tournament. After a Nov. 13 date at Elon, the Mountaineers will take on South Carolina.
Appalachian opens its home schedule on Nov. 22 against Gardner-Webb, which will begin a stretch of three straight games. The Mountaineers’ rivalry against ETSU is renewed on Nov. 25 before the Mountaineers close out the homestand against the reigning SoCon champions Mercer on Nov. 29.
App State will close out non-conference action on the road in four different states. Wofford awaits the Mountaineers on Dec. 4 before their showdown against Michigan
Stetson will host the three-day Mad Hatter Classic from Dec. 18-20. The Mountaineers will face MEAC Tournament champions Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 19 before taking on Canisius a day later to conclude the weekend.
UNCG in Greensboro on Dec. 29 rounds out the Mountaineers’ non-conference slate.
