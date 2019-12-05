SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Appalachian State women's basketball grinded its way to a 54-51 road win against Wofford on Dec. 4 evening inside the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
App State moves to 2-5 on the season, while earning its first road victory of the campaign. Wofford falls to 3-6 on the year. Appalachian State records its 17th straight win over Wofford and the eighth consecutive victory in Spartanburg.
Defense, free throw shooting and timely shots highlighted the victory, as Appalachian held Wofford to a season-low 51 points on 31.1 percent shooting. App State shot a season-high 80 percent (16-of-20) from the free throw line. After shooting just 26.9 percent from the field in the first two quarters, the Mountaineers shot at a 50 percent clip from the floor in the second half.
Appalachian State’s Bayley Plummer and Lainey Gosnell led four Mountaineers in double figures with 14 points apiece. Plummer added a game-high 16 boards for her second straight double-double. The Thomasville native shot 6-of-8 from the field with a pair of steals and blocks.
Gosnell went perfect from the line at 6-of-6.
Ashley Polacek scored 12 points while dishing out four assists with a season-high four steals. Pre Stanley rounded out the leading scorers with 10 points on top of seven boards.
The Mountaineers and Terriers were in a drag out contest throughout the fourth quarter after Wofford had come back from a 15-point deficit in the second quarter. Wofford had a chance to tie in the final five seconds after Polacek went 1-for-2 at the line, but the clock ran out to before Wofford had a chance to attempt the shot.
The Mountaineers will have a long break before traveling to Ann Arbor, Mich to face Michigan on Dec. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.