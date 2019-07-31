NEW ORLEANS — The Sun Belt Conference unveiled the 2019-20 women's basketball schedule on July 31.
The Mountaineers will play an 18-game schedule for a fourth consecutive season with App State playing nine home games and nine away games.
The upcoming season's conference slate will keep a primary Thursday-Saturday format with league contests played against travel partners for two-game road trips to maximize rest, minimize travel times and limit missed class time.
The conference will once again employ a schedule format for its men's and women's basketball conference games to be played on the same days of the week but with games at different home sites per gender. Selected rivalry games may be played as doubleheaders if requested by the competing institutions.
App State will begin the season on the road against two of the Sun Belt record seven teams that made it to the postseason in 2018-19. Appalachian opens conference action on Jan. 2 against Sun Belt Tournament runner-up, South Alabama, before facing Troy on Jan. 4.
On the ensuing Thursday, the Apps host UT Arlington (Jan. 9) for their conference home opener followed by a Saturday contest against Texas State two days later.
The lone matchup against Arkansas State will be in Jonesboro on Jan. 16 before a Jan. 18 home bout against Coastal Carolina. After a Thursday bye, the Black and Gold will take on the Sun Belt regular-season and tournament champions in Little Rock on Jan. 25.
Georgia State (Jan. 30) and Georgia Southern (Feb. 1) will invade the High Country the following weekend. App State will play five of its home games in February, and will start playing teams for a second time, beginning with the Mavericks (Feb. 6) and Bobcats (Feb. 8) in the Lonestar State.
Four of the final seven games will be in the Holmes Center, starting with South Alabama (Feb. 13) and Troy (Feb. 15). App State wraps up its final road swing of the season in Georgia when it faces Georgia State on Feb. 20 and archrival Georgia Southern on Feb. 22. The final home weekend features games against Louisiana (Feb. 27) and ULM (Feb. 29).
App concludes the regular season against the Chanticleers on March 7.
The 2020 Sun Belt Women's Basketball Championship will once again see 10 vying for the tournament title and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship.
First-round games on Tuesday, March 10 and quarterfinal games on Wednesday, March 11 will be held on campus sites. The semifinals on Saturday, March 14 and championship game on Sunday, March 15 will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will receive byes directly to the semifinals, while the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds will each host a pair of first-round games and a quarterfinal game.
All App State home games will tip at 6:30 p.m. on weeknights and 2 p.m. on weekends.
2020 SUN BELT WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
First Round at Campus Sites
Tuesday, March 10
Game 1 - No. 10 Seed at No. 3 Seed
Game 2 - No. 7 Seed vs. No. 6 Seed (at No. 3 Seed)
Game 3 - No. 9 Seed at No. 4 Seed
Game 4 - No. 8 Seed vs. No. 5 Seed (at No. 4 Seed)
Quarterfinals at Campus Sites
Wednesday, March 11
Game 5 - Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner (at No. 3 Seed)
Game 6 - Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (at No. 4 Seed)
Semifinals at Smoothie King Center
Saturday, March 14
Game 7 - Game 5 Winner vs. No. 1 Seed
Game 8 - Game 6 Winner vs. No. 2 Seed
Championship Game at Smoothie King Center
Sunday, March 15
Game 9 - Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner
