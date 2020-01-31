BOONE — The Appalachian State women’s basketball team put forth a dominating 65-37 win over visiting Georgia State on Jan. 30 at the Holmes Center.
In the wire-to-wire victory, App State (5-14, 2-6 Sun Belt) posted its largest win since the 36-point win over Coastal Carolina in the first round of the Sun Belt Tournament last season.
It was a balanced scoring effort with 10 of the 11 Mountaineers who saw action scoring. Pre Stanley posted a game-high 15 points with three assists and two steals.
With 4:16 left in the first quarter, Stanley’s offensive rebound and put-back that led to an old-fashioned three-point play gave the junior 1,000-career points. She became the 26th member of that club. She’s the first player to reach the milestone since Maryah Sydnor before their senior season.
Haile McDonald turned in 10 points, seven boards and two blocks, leading a bench charge that outscored Georgia State’s reserves, 22-8. Ashley Polacek dished out a season-best seven assists with eight points.
Brooke Bigott chipped in with nine points, six boards and two assists. Bayley Plummer led the rebounding attack with eight off the glass.
All the Mountaineers needed was a 9-0 run in the first 5:07 of the game to take a commanding lead it wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the contest.
App State outscored Georgia State 17-4 in the first quarter, which is the lowest the Mountaineers have held an opponent in any quarter this season. Georgia State pulled to within 18-11, following a 7-1 run, but Stanley put the hopes of any Panther comeback to rest when she scored six straight points and pushed the Mountaineers’ lead back to double digits.
The Appalachian defense suffocated the Georgia State offense into 37 points, the lowest in a league game. App State converted a season-high 22 turnovers into 22 points and dominated in the scoring in the paint 32-18.
App State also held a 16-3 favor in second-chance points thanks to 16 offensive rebounds.
