BOONE – The App State women's basketball team finished first in the nation and in the Sun Belt in the 2020 NCAA Team Works Helper Helper Community Service Competition that ran from January through the beginning of April during the spring semester.
App State’s women's basketball team totaled a stellar number of 1,132 hours and 100 percent participation, leading three other Sun Belt teams (Troy - Women's Basketball, Louisiana - Men's Golf, Georgia Southern - Softball) in the top 10. App State is joined by the likes of Arizona, Louisville, Michigan, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia, and Clemson in the top 100.
"As a staff, we couldn't be more proud of how our team embraced getting involved in the community," assistant coach Cristina Centeno said in a statement. "They approached every opportunity with great energy and big smiles. The service we completed is on a small scale in comparison to how much the town of Boone has supported and loved this team."
The Mountaineers made it an emphasis to get involved within the community, working with such organizations as the Health and Hunger Coalition, High Country Breast Cancer Foundation and Habitat for Humanity. Also, App State took part in Operation Christmas Child and the blanket and coat drive.
