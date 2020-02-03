BOONE, N.C. — App State women’s basketball pushed past Georgia Southern with an 83-75 triumph on Saturday afternoon at the Holmes Center.
The Mountaineers improve to 6-14 and 3-6 in league play after their first Sun Belt sweep of the season. Georgia Southern falls to 6-14 and 3-6.
App State had its most balanced scoring of the campaign with a season-high 83 points and shooting a season-best 47.3 percent from the field.
Also, the canned 12 3-pointers and shot 54.5 percent from long-range, with both being season highs
Five players scored in double figures with Pre Stanley and Ashley Polacek scoring a game-high 18 points. Polacek stepped once again in the second half with 15 of her points in the third and fourth quarters. The redshirt-senior added six rebounds and three helpers. All four of Lainey Gosnell’s field goals were from three, scoring 15 points and corralling six boards.
Stanley played facilitator as she dished out a personal-high seven assists while grabbing five off the glass in an all-around performance. Bayley Plummer tied a season-best with 14 points (11 in the second half) and a game-high 15 rebounds for her third double-double of the campaign.
Michaela Porter put forth her best performance off the bench for the Mountaineers with 11 points, tying a personal best.
The Georgia Southern offense gave App State fits in the first half, hitting eight 3-pointers (8-17) and shooting 48.6 percent from the floor.
The Eagles took a lead by as much as 11, 37-26, after making seven of their first 11 attempts in the second quarter. App State responded when it drained four straight shots, highlighted with three 3-pointers.
A Stanley trey brought the deficit to two, 40-38, before Nisbet hit a layup with 13 seconds left in the half to send Georgia Southern into the break with a 42-48 edge.
Appalachian came out of the locker room clicking on all cylinders going 6-for-6 in the first 3:42 of the second half. Stanley and Plummer broke a 50-50 tie with a 7-0 spurt to give the Mountaineers a 57-50 cushion.
A layup by Polacek gave App State a 61-53 advantage followed by a bucket from Victoria Stavropoulos just before the third ended, giving the hosts a 61-55 lead.
The Mountaineers stayed in front despite Georgia Southern slicing the lead to one possession on multiple occasions in the final frame. App State pieced together a 10-2 run while ahead 64-62 to take its largest lead of the game, 74-64. Georgia Southern got to within six, 76-70, but three straight free throws by Polacek and Gosnell iced the game.
App State held Georgia Southern to 2-of-12 from deep and 40 percent shooting from the floor in the second half, and outscored its rival 45-33 in the final half.
The Mountaineers are 11-3 over their last three meetings against Georgia Southern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.