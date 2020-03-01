BOONE — The Appalachian State women’s basketball team got off to a good start against visiting Louisiana-Monroe on Feb. 27. That includes how the Mountaineers honored their seniors — one in particular.
That good start turned into a second quarter that buried ULM. App State scored 28 points in the second quarter in the Mountaineers’ 68-49 victory on Senior Night at the Holmes Center.
The Mountaineers honored all of their seniors, including Kaila Craven, who had to miss the season because of accumulative injuries she’s suffered throughout her college career.
Craven was honored when she was allowed to be in the starting lineup in the game. Since Craven’s No. 10 was worn by Michaela Porter, the Mountaineers donned black uniforms with pink writing, which allowed Porter to give Craven her No. 10 jersey. Porter wore a No. 00 in the game.
“Every time I put on that number it just reminds me of why I (play) and who I do it for,” Porter, a transfer from Cincinnati, said. “She has been big in my life since I got here and I really appreciate her. That moment was really special and I was glad we were able to recognize her in the right way”
ULM also participated in the event by allowing App State center Bayley Plummer to tap the ball to Craven. She held the ball for 10 seconds, which allowed Lousiana-Monroe to get possession of the ball, but it was a small sacrifice for the Mountaineers to make to honor Craven.
App State coach Angel Elderkin said she made sure that the Mountaineers could use that way to recognize Craven by checking with App State’s compliance office, check with the game referees and with Louisiana-Monroe.
“Everybody wanted her to fire a three, but that is not legal,” Elderkin said. “It was really a special day to do that for Kayla.”
The Mountaineers made sure that all of their senior went out with a victory by the time it was halftime. App State took a 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter into a 41-29 lead. Appalachian State, leading 21-15, cruised to a 9-0 run by scoring on five straight possessions. Helped by four straight ULM turnovers during the run, the Mountaineers claimed a 32-15 lead.
Louisiana-Monroe pushed back in the third quarter by outscoring the Mountaineers 19-6, but App State, leading 56-46, closed out the game with a 12-3 run.
Elderkin said she didn’t run a normal practice Feb. 26 to rest the players for the game. After a brief workout, Elderkin stressed to the players to come out quickly against the Warhorses.
“I felt that for to play the way we expect them to play and for us to be us that we needed to be fresh,” Elderkin said. “We brought them in and we watched some film and we let them go — and I didn’t sleep all night. I was like — what if they are not prepared for today?”
Porter led the Mountaineers in scoring with 17 points. Stanley finished with 14 points and Polacek finished with 12. Mathews chipped in nine points and Plummer finished with 11 rebounds.
Louisiana-Monroe, which had just eight players in uniform, got 13 points from Amber Thompson. Whitney Goins added 12 points.
“It was about sending our seniors off the right way,” Plummer said. “It was their last home game so we wanted to do it right.”
Louisiana-Monroe 49 (3-24, 1-15 Sun Belt)
Crockett 1-3 0-0 2, Goins 4-12 0-0 12, Brooks 0-1 2-2 2, Thompson 5-10 1-2 13, Self 2-10 0-2 6, Gatte 3-5 0-0 6, Means 1-1 0-0 2, van Schaik 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 18-49 3-6 49.
Appalachian State 68 (10-18 7-10)
Hampton 0-1 0-0 0, Plummer 1-6 3-4 11, Mathews 3-6 0-0 9, Craven 0-0 0-0 0, Polacek 5-8 0-0 12, Stanley 7-9 0-1 14, Bigott 1-3 0-0 2, Gosnell 2-7 0-2 5, Porter 4-10 7-7 17, Calder 1-4 2-4 4. Totals 24-54 12-18 68.
Louisiana-Monroe 7 12 19 11 — 49
Appalachian State 13 28 6 21 — 68
3-point goals—ULM 10-25 (Goins 4-10, Thompson 2-3, van Schaik 2-5, Self 2-6, Gatte 0-1), App State 8-18 (Matthews 3-5, Polacek 2-2, Porter 2-5, Gosnell 1-2, Stanley 0-1, Hampton 0-1, Bigott 0-2). Rebounds—ULM 27 (Crockett 6), App State 36 (Plummer). Assists—ULM 8 (Thompson 3), App State 10 (Four with two). Turnovers—ULM 23, App State 18. Total fouls—ULM 17, App State 13. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None. Att.—847.
